Emperor Akihito said he is grateful for each country he visited, including the Philippines, for welcoming him and Empress Michiko with warm hospitality.

During a press conference last Dec 20 for his 85th birthday but which was released on Sunday, the Emperor said he will not forget the trips he and Empress Michiko made. In his remarks, the Emperor mentioned the Philippines twice.

"I shall not forget the trips that the Empress and I made to Saipan for the 60th anniversary of the end of the war, to Peleliu Island in Palau for the 70th anniversary, and to Caliraya in the Philippines the following year, to pay our respects to those who lost their lives in the war," he said.

"I am grateful to each of those countries for welcoming us with warm hospitality," he added.

The Imperial Couple visited the Philippines last January 2016 for a five-day visit. During their visit, they met 80 Japanese-Filipinos. "As much as possible, I try to have opportunity to talk to them," the Emperor said, referring to Japanese who settled in foreign countries.

The Emperor also shared that in their journey they've met many people from the Philippines and Vietnam who are ready to work in Japan. During the Imperial Couple's 2016 visit, Empress Michiko went to a Japanese-language class at the Technical Skills and Development Authority (Tesda) and spoke to the students, encouraging them to learn the Japanese language.

"Many foreign nationals have come to work in Japan in recent years. When the Empress and I visited the Philippines and Vietnam, we met individuals who were making efforts towards their goals of working in Japan one day," the Emperor said.

The Emperor hopes Japanese will also be able to warmly welcome those people who work in their country.

According to the Emperor, the number of people visiting Japan is increasing every year.

Based on Tokyo Convention and Visitors Bureau report, a total number of 424,200 Filipinos visited the county on 2017

"It is my hope that these visitors will see Japan with their own eyes and deepen their understanding of our country, and that goodwill and friendship will be promoted between Japan and other countries," Emperor Akihito said.

Last October 2017, President Rodrigo Duterte made a courtesy visit to the Imperial Palace where he told the Emperor he is very happy to meet him.

He also thanked Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko for their kindness and compassion during their visit in the Philippines.

The Emperor will abdicate his throne next year and a new era will begin in Japan under Crown Prince Naruhito. Ella Dionisio/DMS