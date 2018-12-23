Police arrested a 77-year-old man after allegedly killing his siblings and burning their house in Marikina Friday evening.

Nilo Soriano was arrested by Marikina City police after shooting his two brothers and setting their house on fire in Greenheights Subdivision, Barangay Concepcion Uno.

Police found out that at 8:30 am, Soriano threatened to kill his brothers Felicito and Enrico Soriano after they argued about the ownership of their house.

Police, quoting their housemaid, Wilfreda Regonas, said Soriano allegedly fired at his brothers. He then poured gallons of petroleum gas to the bodies of victims and the house.

At 10:30 pm, police received a call from Regonas that the house was burning. Soriano was immediately apprehended and rushed to Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center after sustaining third degree burns.

The Bureau of Fire Protection in Marikina responded and declared fire was out at 11:05 pm.

Police recovered two burned cadavers with gunshot wounds as well as one pistol and one compact handgun used by the suspect.

Soriano will face charges and undergo inquest, police said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS