Passenger complaints and immediate assistance are one click away with the upgraded Air Passenger Bill of Rights mobile application.

The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) launched on December 21. the upgraded version of the mobile app that will provide air passengers with a direct line to CAB’s 24-7 contact centers and hotlines.

The new version of the app includes a full text of the Joint DOTC-DTI Administrative Order No. 1 in English and Filipino; a direct connection with passenger rights action desks at airports; links to airline websites; and real-time flight information.

The upgraded version of the app can be downloaded via Google Play Store.

Passengers can file complaints, report concerns and request assistance from airport authorities, online, anytime.

CAB OIC-deputy executive director and chief for legal divisions Wyrlou Samodio led the launch of the app which coincides with the celebration of the 6th year anniversary of the Air Passenger Bill of Rights.

A ceremonial downloading of the new app version was initiated by CAB executive director Carmelo . Arcilla with Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) director general Jim Sydiongco and Trade and Industry Undersecretary Rowel Barba.

“Our goal is to bring government closer to the people and make public services available at the fingertips of the stakeholders,” said Arcilla. DMS