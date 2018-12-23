Police arrested in Binondo an alleged Abu Sayyaf member accused of being part of a group that kidnapped 15 employees of Golden Harvest Plantation in Basilan 17 years ago.

In a report by the National Capitol Region Police Office ( NCRPO) on Friday, joint operatives of the Regional Special Operations Unit, NCRPO, the Regional Intelligence Division and the Philippine National Police Intelligence Group arrested Sudais Asmad at Elcano street, Barangay 271, Binondo.

The operatives implemented an arrest warrant issued by Judge Leo Jay Principe of the Isabela, Basilan Regional Trial Court on 2008.

Operatives recover one caliber .45 pistol, Remington Rand INC inserted with one magazine loaded with four live ammunition and chamber loaded with one live ammunition.

Asmad "is in Manila purportedly to receive financial support from sympathizers of the Dawiah Ismalya and unknown missions," said the NCRPO report.

The NCRPO said Asmad is the liaison and escort Balik-Islam Group from Basilan who was supposed to augment the terrorist group under Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon during the siege of Marawi in 2018. DMS