A partylist congressman from Bicol and his police escort were shot dead during a gift-giving event in Daraga, Albay Saturday afternoon.

Police said AKO Bicol Partylist Rep. Rodel Batocabe and his escort SPO1 Orlando Diaz were distributing gifts to senior citizens and persons with disabilities in a village basketball court at Barangay Burgos when an unidentified gunmen shot them dead.

The victims were rushed to Amec Hospital but declared dead on arrival.

The 52-year-old Batocabe, who is in last term as partylist congressman, filed his certificate of candidacy to run as mayor of Daraga in the 2019 midterm polls.

Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo said she “condemns in the strongest possible terms the killing of an ally and friend, Ako Bicol Rep. Rodel Batocabe.”

“I call on our law enforcement agencies to conduct a speedy and thorough investigation to bring all those behind this dastardly act to justice. I offer my deepest condolences to his family and constituents whom he had served with much commitment and compassion,” said Arroyo.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Palace "expresses its deep condolences to (Batocabe's) bereaved family, his loved ones, as well as his friends and colleagues in Congress during this moment of great grief." Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS