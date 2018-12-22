The National Quincentennial Committee (NQC) launched commemorations to mark the Victory in Mactan at the National Historical Commission of the Philippines in Manila Friday morning.

The committee, headed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and National Historical Commission of the Philippines chairman Rene Escalante, presented the official website, logo and the proposed events for 2021.

According to Escalante, once President Rodrigo Duterte approves thus , they will spearhead key activities that will highlight the valor

of Lapu-lapu over Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in Mactan in 1521.

Part of NQC's future projects are to rename Mactan Airport in Cebu to Lapu-Lapu International Airport, revive 2,000 peso bank note with Lapu-Lapu's image, develop 20 hectare park in Cebu with an underground museum and to declare 27th day of April as national non-working day in honor of the hero.

"The NHCP is fully supporting the President's initiative to popularize Lapu-Lapu. I consider Lapu-Lapu as a hero that needs to be highlighted in the Philippine history. He is really unique because he is one of the heroes who did not die while fighting the enemies," Escalante said.

The NQC aims to reintegrate Filipino nationalism, unity, and international comity through promoting history, culture and media. It also targets to promote tourism and the cultural and religious heritage of the country.

Michael Christian Chua, a history professor at De La Salle Taft, said the projects proposed by NQC will be very helpful given the lack of information about Lapu-Lapu.

"Our ancestors barely left written accounts of anything. We have to rely of what the Spaniards said the Filipinos did," he said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS