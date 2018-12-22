The national costume of Miss Universe winner Catriona Gray was displayed at the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) Friday as part of celebration of Lapu-Lapu's victory over Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in Mactan 500 years ago.

The National Quincentennial Commission, led by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdeam NHCP executive director Ludovico Badoy and NHCP chairman Rene Escalante included Gray's iconic costume as part of celebration of the Victory in Mactan.

The costume, conceptualized by Gray and her personal trainor Carlos Buendia Jr. and created by artists and designers, showcases the history and culture of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

"This is one of a kind," Escalante said, referring to Catriona's costume.

"I would like to thank our Miss Universe because she really helped in promoting Philippine History in her simple yet very effective way," he added.

History professor Michael Christian Chua lauded Gray's determination to represent the history and culture of the country in every detail of her costume.

"This is not just a beauty pageant artifact, this is an artifact that will let us showcase that we had this kind of culture," Chua said.

The NHCP is trying to work out how Gray can be part of their future projects to promote Philippine history.

Buendia said the costume took almost a month to be finished and they consulted every detail with Chua and available references in the museum.

Escalante said Gray's costume will be displayed in the NHCP building indefinitely. He added that they are requesting for it to be displayed in other museums.

"We are proposing (for the costume) to be displayed in museums, particularly the big ones," said Escalante. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS