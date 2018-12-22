President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday said he wants to abolish the Road Board as he pointed out it has been the "milking cow" of corrupt officials.

"You know there’s a little bit of a ruckus there in Congress regarding the abolition or the continuance of the road user’s tax --- board. I believe that the Senate has decided the right thing and has stated that the road tax --- board must be dismantled," said Duterte during the Philippine Air Force change of command

"Ever since, I’ve really questioned the existence of this office. It’s nothing but a depository of money and for corruption," he said.

House Majority leader Ronaldo Andaya Jr. earlier said Duterte cannot legally abolish the Road Board even with the cooperation of the Senate.

Andaya told reporters the abolition bill sent to Malacanang by Senate Pesident Vicente Sotto III on Tuesday for Duterte’s signature requires a counterpart copy signed by Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Duterte said the board has no purpose and the function should be returned to the Department of Public Works and Highways.

"I side with the Senate and if it comes to a constitutional controversy, the Executive department will side with the Philippine Senate and its interpretation of the law that the process has been completed; that it has been sent to the Senate for approval and on time it was signed," he said.

Duterte said there was a misunderstanding on his stand after having a meeting with House Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

"And I had a talk with (former) President Arroyo and apparently there was a misunderstanding because all along I really wanted to abolish the road tax and (Representative) Andaya says now that I was the one of those who said that it should be maintained. No, they were wrong on that," he said.

Duterte said he is hoping this issue will result in a Constitutional issues.

“I hope not. I hate to say this, but please if it's good for the people… let’s just go ahead and abolish it,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS