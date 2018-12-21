The Embassy of Japan’s Minister Makoto Iyori on December 3 participated in the turnover ceremony of the Sta. Barbara River Irrigation System under the National Irrigation Sector Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (NISRIP) in Iloilo, with National Irrigation Administrator Ricardo Visaya and JICA Senior Representative Yo Ebisawa.

Before the official turnover, Iyori also joined the ribbon cutting ceremony of the Sta. Barbara dam as well as the Lacagbun Irrigators Association Office in Jaro, Iloilo City.

In his speech, Iyori highlighted that these upgraded irrigation infrastructures wouldnot only boost farmers’ income from increased production, but also help stabilize inflation, and eventually improve the economy in the Western Visayas region.

NISRIP targets to rehabilitate 11 irrigation systems nationwide. The restored Sta. Barbara dam and canals will deliver crucial irrigation deficiencies to 2,289 hectares in the towns of Sta. Barbara, Pavia, Leganes and Jaro.

These will be supplemented with three warehouses equipped with solar driers. These interventions are vital enablers to increase farm yield and productivity, accelerate farm income and deliver growth in the agricultural community, not only in these towns but to the overall economy in Iloilo province. DMS