President Rodrigo Duterte signed an executive order allowing foreign nationals who entered through Subic Bay Freeport Zone to depart from Subic Bay piers and wharves.

On Thursday, Malacanang released the signed Executive Order No. 27 dated December 18, amending a 1995 Executive Order No. 271 that allows foreign nationals to enter and stay in the Subic Bay Freeport Zone as temporary visitors for 14 days.

"The Subic Bay Piers and Wharves have emerged as new destinations for international cruise ships, as shown by the number of cruise ship arrivals in 2018, with each international cruise ship carrying an average of 1,600 passengers and 1,000 crew members," the order said.

It said because it anticipates continued increase in cruise ship arrivals in Subic Bay in 2019 and onwards, there is a need to amend the EO No. 271.

Under EO No. 27 amending Section 1 of EO No. 271, foreign nationals not categorized as "restricted" by the Department of Foreign Affairs are allowed to entered the zone and stay without visa for maximum of 14 days provided that upon arrival, they will present their passports, certificate of identity or travel documents valid for at least six month beyond intended stay in the Zone and confirmed flights or marine vessel tickets.

The Bureau of Immigration will be responsible to determine identity and admissibility of the foreign national seeking to enter the zone.

The amended Section 2 states foreign nationals who entered the zone can only leave or depart through the Subic Bay International Airport or the Subic Bay piers and wharves.

On the amended Section 4, the Department of Foreign Affairs, BI and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority in consultation with National Intelligence Coordinating Agency shall issue guidelines to ensure that there will be no detriment to national security in the implementation of EO No. 27.

"The DFA, BI and SBMA are hereby authorized to collect reasonable fees for the processing of no-visa entry and applications for visa waivers," it said.

Other provisions under EO No. 271 remained unchanged. Ella Dionisio/DMS