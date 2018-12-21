Malacanang on Thursday said the Duterte administration believes in the competence and capability of women.

This after the Philippines placed eighth as the most gender equal nation in Asia based on the latest World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Global Gender Gap Index published on December 17.

"The President and this Administration have always believed in the competence and capability of women, and we commit to further promote substantive equality in our society as we maintain to uphold the rights and dignity of women," said Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo in a statement.

Panelo said they welcomed the report and will continue to aspire for inclusive development on equality and genuine collaboration between men and women.

"The Philippines continues to aspire for inclusive development where there is equality and genuine collaboration between men and women, and we are honored that our efforts have been given global recognition," he said.

The country also received high Global Gender Gap scores out of 149 countries. It was ranked number one in the area of educational attainment, ranked number 13 for political empowerment, ranked number 14 for economic participation and opportunity and ranked number 42 on health and survival.

"These findings highlight the government’s commitment to give Filipino women the recognition that they properly deserve, particularly their contributions in the home, in the workplace, in the community, and in nation building," Panelo said. Ella Dionisio/DMS