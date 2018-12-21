President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday met Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray in Villamor Airbase, Pasay City.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, Gray met Duterte around 6:20pm.

In a photo sent by Panelo to reporters, Duterte gave flowers to the newly-crowned beauty queen.

"They are just exchanging pleasantries. He thanked her for bringing the crown. He said everybody is euphoric about her win," Panelo said in a message.

"He told her that Honeylet wanted to go with him to meet her but had to stay in Davao to attend to her daughter Kitty," added Panelo.

Gray arrived in Manila last Wednesday and will stay until January 2019 before going to New York, USA to fulfill her duties.

Gray won the title of Miss Universe last December 17 in Bangkok, Thailand.

She is the fourth Filipina to win the title. Ella Dionisio/DMS