Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said President Rodrigo Duterte is looking at putting former Air Force chief Gen. Galileo Gerard Kintanar Jr. as the administrator of the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA).

"There is still no official (statement), it looks like he (President Rodrigo Duterte) want to place him (Kintanar) in PCA," Lorenzana said in an interview on Thursday. "He accepted it," he said.

Lorenzana said Kintanar was informed about his next position since he was present when Duterte mentioned it.

On Dec 5., Malacanang said Lt. Gen. Rozzano Briguez replaced Kintanar as air force chief. No reason was given by the Palace why Kintanar, who will reach the mandatory retirement age of 56 in January 2020, was replaced.

Had Kintanar changed his mind, Lorenzana said he will offer to make him head the Philippine Aerospace Development Corporation.

"He fits there (at PADC) but the president said he is needed in PCA so he might go there," he said. The coconut industry is beset by low copra prices. Ella Dionisio/DMS