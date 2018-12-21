Malacanang assured the public the four Chinese convicted for operating a floating shabu in Subic will not received "special treatment" from authorities.

"We assure the public that no special treatment will be accorded to the four Chinese drug convicts as they serve their life sentence behind bars for operating a floating shabu laboratory in Subic," Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

"Similarly, we also give assurance to their families that they will be given proper treatment in prison, and they will be humanely treated in accordance with the Bill of Rights under our Constitution, as well as with appropriate Philippine laws and rules," he added.

Panelo said they are coordinating with the Department of Justice for the possible deportation of the foreigners.

He said this development is a "clear proof" of the administrations' unrelenting war against illegal drugs "which spares no one who violates our laws."

The four Chinese from Hong Kong were arrested last July 11, 2016 after authorities found them aboard a 50-meter fishing vessel that allegedly was a floating shabu laboratory off the waters of Subic town in Zambales province.

Last December 15, a news report said the four foreigners were sentenced to life time imprisonment for being guilty beyond reasonable doubt of possessing shabu and were ordered to pay a fine of P5 million. Ella Dionisio/DMS