12月20日のまにら新聞から

2 die after truck falls into ravine in Batangas

［ 115 words｜2018.12.20｜英字 ］

Two persons died after a truck fell into a ravine in Batangas Wednesday morning.

A report from the Batangas Provincial Police Office named the fatalities as Steven Mendoza and Earl Bonan, sound system operators employed by the J.S. Mina Sound System.

Rescuers had a hard time retrieving the bodies of Mendoza and Bonan who were pinned under the vehicle.

Intial investigation disclosed the truck, carrying sound systems, fell off the cliff as it approached a sharp curve at Barangay Natipuan around 6 a.m.

Authorities said 11 people were on the truck, including the driver, Rodrigo Gonzales, 58, who were brought to a hospital.

Authorities are still conducting investigation while preparing cases against the driver. Ella Dionisio/DMS