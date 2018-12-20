The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said more than half of babies being born in the country were out of "wedlock"

In a report released on Tuesday, PSA said from January to December 2017 a total of 1,700,618 live births was registered.

"More than half (907,061 or 53.3 percent) of the total registered live births in 2017 were born out of wedlock. The three regions that recorded the highest number of illegitimate children born in 2017 by usual residence of mother were Calabarzon (144,622), NCR (141,206), and Central Luzon (100,956)," said PSA.

Of the total live births, 57.8 percent were born in Luzon, 19.1 percent in Visayas and 23.1 percent in Mindanao.

Highest number of birth occurrences were in the National Capital Region of about 14 percent.

The report also showed more boys at 52.2 percent or 887,972 were born than girls at 47.8 percent or 812,646 which resulted in a sex ratio of 109 males per 100 females.

"On the average, there were about 4,659 babies born daily or about 194 babies born per hour or approximately three babies born per minute," it said.

By age of parents, PSA said modal age group of childbearing was at 20 to 24 years old with live births at 27.7 percent or 471,356. On the other hand, fathers aged 25-29 were in the highest frequency of live births at 24.5 percent or 416,168, it said.

Median age of mothers giving birth was 26 and for fathers was 29 years old. It added 196,478 babies born to adolescent mothers were more than those 52, 342 babies of adolescent fathers.

Moreover, 27, 068 babies sired by fathers aged 50 years old and over were far more than the 328 babies born to mothers of the same age group.

A total of 93.3 percent birth deliveries were attended by health professionals which may be a physician, a midwife or a nurse.

Decrease in live births from 2012 to 2017 was at 5.0 percent, from 1,790,367 live births in 2012 to 1,700,618 recorded births in 2017. Ella Dionisio/DMS