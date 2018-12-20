Malacañang downplayed on Wednesday the over 5,000 death toll due to President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, saying the figure was way below reports by some quarters.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the number could still go up if drug suspects would resist arrest.

"(The over 5,000 death toll) is way behind the 30,000 that is being spread by some false news agencies," he said.

Official data showed that from July 1, 2016 to November 30, 5,050 individuals have been killed in the government's anti-drug operations.

Asked if the Palace expects the death toll in the anti-drug campaign to go up, Panelo said, "It depends on how those involved in drugs will respond to operations against them. If they become violent just as early, the result will be violent too. What you sow, you reap."

Panelo said he was amazed that despite the intensified campaign against narcotics, still there are many buy-bust operations going on.

"The fight against drugs should be unrelenting," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS