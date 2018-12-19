Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde said on Tuesday they are investigating alleged torture of a lawyer's slain security aide in a police operation in Cainta last December 10.

"We will investigate all possible angles, even the reports regarding 'overkill' since there were many gunshots fired towards the vehicle. We saw possibilities that the police might have went overboard," he said.

The Public Attorney's Office (PAO) released an autopsy showing Richard Santillan, security aide of lawyer and senatorial bet Glenn Chong, was allegedly tortured before he died. Police claimed Santillan went past a checkpoint and a shootout occurred where he and a female companion were killed

Santillan was suspected of having links with the "Highway Boys"., said involved in robbery, murder, and illegal drugs.

The PNP relieved 18 police officers involved in the operation along with the chiefs of Rizal and Cainta provinces while a probe is going on.

"We're also looking into that. That's the very reason why the RD, PRO (Regional Director, Police Regional Office) Calabarzon relieved no less than the provincial director and those involved in the alleged encounter or police operation to pave way for an impartial investigation," he said.

Albayalde assures the family of Santillan that police responsible for the killing will be punished.

"If they (police) will be proven responsible (for torturing and killing Santillan), we will punish them and not overlook this case," he said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS