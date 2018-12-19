まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
31度-22度
両替レート
1万円=P4,680
$100=P5270

12月19日のまにら新聞から

New Army division in Jolo activated

［ 99 words｜2018.12.19｜英字 ］

President Rodrigo Duterte led the activation of a new Army division in Jolo, Sulu.

Duterte flew to Jolo on Monday for the launching of the 11th Infantry Division at Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista.

He was accompanied by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Army head Lt. Gen. Macairog Alberto, Malacanang photos, which were released on Tuesday, showed.

During the event, Duterte attached the 11th ID patch to newly-installed commander Brig. Gen. Divino Pabayo.

He also led ceremonial distribution of pistols to the officers of the Joint Task Force Sulu.

Sulu is a hotbed of the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group. Celerina Monte/DMS