President Rodrigo Duterte led the activation of a new Army division in Jolo, Sulu.

Duterte flew to Jolo on Monday for the launching of the 11th Infantry Division at Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista.

He was accompanied by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Army head Lt. Gen. Macairog Alberto, Malacanang photos, which were released on Tuesday, showed.

During the event, Duterte attached the 11th ID patch to newly-installed commander Brig. Gen. Divino Pabayo.

He also led ceremonial distribution of pistols to the officers of the Joint Task Force Sulu.

Sulu is a hotbed of the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group. Celerina Monte/DMS