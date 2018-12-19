Malacañang refused on Tuesday to comment on a new petition before the Supreme Court, seeking to declare as unconstitutional the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said it would be "sub judice" if he would make a statement.

"I will defer to the decision of the Supreme Court. We will not make any comment on that because it's now pending before the court," said Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel.

The Philippine Constitution Association, a group of constitution experts, has filed a petition before the high court to issue a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the implementation of the BOL and to declare it as unconstitutional.

Philconsa said the new law violates provisions in the 1987 Constitution that allow the creation of only one Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

Under Republic Act No.11054, which Duterte signed in July, a new Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will be created to replace the existing ARMM.

The areas covered by ARMM will automatically be part of BARMM, while Cotabato City, Isabela City, six towns in Lanao del Norte and 39 villages in North Cotabato could participate in the plebiscite to be held early next year for their possible inclusion in the Bangsamoro region.

Philconsa was the second petitioner against BOL's constitutionality. Recently, Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan Jr. also asked the high court to declare as unconstitutional the new law, citing the same arguments. Celerina Monte/DMS