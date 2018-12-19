President Rodrigo Duterte hit anew on Tuesday communist rebels, calling them as "cruel and brutal".

In a speech in Davao City, Duterte said there would come a time he would no longer accept surrenderees from the New People's Army.

"There will come a time that I will no longer accept surrenderees. Son of a b****, don't surrender anymore because when I see you, I will shoot you. No more surrender because you are cruel and brutal people. You do not deserve mercy," he said.

He said the rebels attack even women and children.

Duterte expressed belief that the communist problem could not be resolved anymore through peace talks.

"It's no longer good to continue with the peace talks," he said.

Duterte terminated the peace negotiation with the Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA-National Democratic Front last year. Celerina Monte/DMS