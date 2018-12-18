National Capital Region Police Director Guillermo Eleazar said there are no reports of untoward incidents for two days since the start of “Simbang Gabi”.

On Monday, Eleazar said there are “no reported untoward incident related to the second day of Simbang Gabi (Dec 16) of Ligtas Paskuhan 2018 as of this time.”

Eleazar said on Sunday in his speech at the St. Joseph Ministry Christmas Party at Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig that police are are hoping and praying that for the rest of the other eight dawn masses , on our 'Ligtas Paskuhan' (Safe Christmas) will be peaceful,”

Dawn masses started December 16 and will end on December 24, Christmas Eve. Around 1,000 officers were deployed in almost 30 churches in Metro Manila.

In a statement, Guillermo said the National Capitol Region Police Office (NCRPO) will intensify police visibility during the holidays.

“In line with the PNP’s Ligtas Paskuhan 2018 program, the Team NCRPO celebrate this Christmas by intensifying police visibility to ensure there will be peace, order, safety and joy in our midst, every moment of the day,” he said.

“We are fielding about 7,823 NCRPO police officers with the full support of 7,955 force multipliers to oversee the peace and order situation of our metropolis,” he added. Ella Dionsio/DMS