A five-year old child was held hostage for an hour while six were injured after an armed man went amuck in near the Philippine National Railway (PNR) Sta. Mesa station on Monday.

Supt. Ruben Ramos, station commander of the Sta. Mesa police, named the arrested suspect as Dominador Abrillo, 38.

Ramos told The Daily Manila Shimbun around 9:37 am, Abrillo run amuck after learning his brother, an overseas Filipino worker, was killed in a police operation in Pampanga.

"He allegedly grabbed the service firearm of the PNR's security guard, fired several shots, and held the kid hostage," he said. Ramos said the six persons shot by the man did not have serious wounds.

Ramos said they are still verifying his allegations.

Abrillo surrendered around 10:54 am after negotiations with authorities. The Department of Transportation said train trips were "briefly suspended between 9:40 am and 11:02 am."

Ramos said the suspect and the child were brought to the Manila Police District (MPD).

Meanwhile, the victims of stray bullet were brought to hospital.

The child will be turned over to Department of Social Welfare and Development for debriefing while MPD will file charges against Abrillo. Ella Dionisio/DMS