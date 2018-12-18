Philippines National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde said they won't stop their anti-illegal drug operations even during the holidays.

“We will not stop because because a different (police unit) operate on anti-illegal drugs,” Albayalde said in a media briefing Monday in Cavite.

He said those assigned under this operation will not be assigned to other duties such as Oplan Sita or police assistance desks in churches.

Albayalde assured the public continuous anti-drug operations and increased police visibility will ensure safety for everyone, especially on theft cases.

"During Christmas season, crime increases, especially crime against properties," Albayalde said.

Since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office, almost 5,000 people have been killed in the anti-drug operations of the government. Ella Dionisio/DMS