President Rodrigo Duterte has suspended work in government offices on January 2, 2019 in order to give the state employees full opportunity to celebrate the holiday.

This was contained in the Memorandum Circular No. 54, which Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea issued on December 17 by the authority of the President.

"Further to Proclamation No. 555 (s. 2018) issued by the President declaring 01 January 2019 (New Year's Day) as a Regular Holiday, and in order to give the employees of the government full opportunity to celebrate such holiday with their families and loved ones, work in government offices throughout the county, including government-owned or -controlled corporations, government financial institutions, state universities and colleges, local government units, and other agencies and instrumentalities, is hereby suspended on 02 January 2019," the MC read.

But Medialdea said the government agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness or response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services.

As to the private companies and offices and other branches of government and independent commissions or bodies, he said their suspension of work on January 2 is left to the sound discretion of their respective heads/management. Celerina Monte/DMS