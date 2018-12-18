Malacanang hailed on Monday the victory of Catriona Gray who was crowned as the new Miss Universe 2018, saying this has placed the Philippines in the world map again.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Palace salutes and admires Gray's victory.

"Catriona’s crowning glory is placing the Philippines in the world map again for its beauty and elegance that matches the world-renowned attraction of the many scenic and mesmerizing islands in our country," he said.

Panelo said the 24-year old Filipina-Australian's triumph sets the bar high in empowering more Filipino women to believe in themselves and to fight for their own place in the universe.

"Ms. Gray truly made the entire Philippines proud when she sashayed on the global stage and showcased the genuine qualities defining a Filipina beauty: confidence, grace, intelligence and strength in the face of tough challenges. In her success, Miss Philippines has shown to the world that women in our country have the ability to turn dreams into reality through passion, diligence, determination and hard work," he added.

Gray was crowned Miss Universe during the pageant in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday.

She is the fourth Filipina who won the Miss Universe title. The other winners were Gloria Diaz in 1969, Margie Moran in 1973, and Pia Wurtzbach in 2015. Celerina Monte/DMS