Makati police said Saturday they will deploy more personnel in preparation for the Yuletide season.

Senior Superintendent Rogelio Simon, Makati chief of police, said additional 20 personnel from District Mobile Force Batallion of Southern Police District will be deployed in the commercial district.

Simon said there will be no Christmas and New Year's break for Makati police during the holiday season.

Simon advised the public to be more vigilant and avoid being victims of petty crimes. Among suspects arrested this season are pickpockets and snatchers.

In an anti-criminality campaign last December 10 to 14, Makati police nabbed 48 individuals. They are mostly facing cases of physical injuries, theft, robbery, rape and abortion.

Police were able to recover a fragmentation grenade at the home of a retired chief superintendent.

Two buy-bust operations were conducted where ten persons were arrested, with a total of 23 sachets of alleged shabu confiscated.

Police said 11 personalities involved in illegal gambling and five wanted persons with warrant of arrest were arrested. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS