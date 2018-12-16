The Philippine Army on Saturday formally activated a unit which which can be sent quickly to meet major security threats in any part of the country.

Lt. General Macairog Alberto led the ceremony forming the 1st Brigade Combat Team at the New Special Operation Command (SOCOM) site, Fort Ramon Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija.

“Let us always be reminded that we are duty bound to secure our country’s sovereignty and the integrity of our national territory,” Alberto told officers and men of the newly-formed 1st BCT,

The 1st BCT shall consists of maneuver components which includes two infantry and one mechanized battalions, maneuver support consists of specialized enablers such as field artillery and engineer combat battalions, reconnaissance company and units from signal, intelligence, civil-military operations, military police, explosive ordnance, CBRN (chemical biological radiological and nuclear), and sustainment components composed of a forward service support unit and a forward medical platoon.

“The establishment of BCT is geared towards capacitating the Army into a joint, combined armed force capable of addressing various threats and challenges across the Army’s range of operations. With its given characteristics as a mix-force, it can be employed in various situation both in peacetime or wartime,” Alberto said.

The 1st BCT is scheduled to boost its internal and territorial combat skills with the coming “Salaknib” exercises involving Filipno and American forces and the Balikatan drills.

The 1st BCT will be commanded by Brig. General Leopoldo Imbang Jr., where temporarily it will be attached to 7th Infantry Division. The unit is to be placed under Tactical Control (TACON) of Training and Doctrine Command (Tradoc) for consolidation and organizational training.

“I know there will be challenges but I am very confident that this is the most perfect force-mix of combined arms in pursuit of our organizational transformation for us to be more relevant, effective and efficient formidable fighting force. We are gaining grounds but let us not be contended with it. We must continuously adopt on the constant state of today’s operational challenges”, said Alberto. DMS

In support of the national government agenda and in pursuit of its mandate, the Philippine Army shall continue to undertake innovations to be more responsive and contributory in building a stronger nation where peace, progress and prosperity are enjoyed by every Filipinos. DMS