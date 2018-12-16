The son of Bureau of Corrections chief Nicanor Faeldon, tested negative for illegal drugs based on laboratory results showed by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Saturday.

According to the initial laboratory report by the Camarines Sur Provincial Crime Laboratory Office, Nicanor Faeldon Jr was "negative for the presence of methamphetamine (shabu) and tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis)."

Naga City police said Faeldon Jr. will still face charges under Article 2 Section 7 of the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Drugs Act of 2002 for visiting a drug den.

The offense is punishable with 12 years and one day to 20 years of imprisonment and a fine ranging from P100,000 to P500,000.

Police said Faeldon Jr. can file bail and be released once charges are filed.

Russel Lanuzo, Allan Valdez and Manuel Niebres who were arrested with Faeldon Jr were all tested positive for drugs.

Lanuzo, the subject of the search warrant last Friday, will be charged for illegal possession of drugs and maintenance of drug den.

The two others will face charges for using illegal drugs and visiting a drug den.

Seven plastic sachets containing "white crystalline substance" were recovered during the search warrant. Tests confirmed the evidence contains shabu. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS