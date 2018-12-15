A total of 366 people were rounded up in the last four days by police as it enforced a 40-year-old law against mendicancy, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said on Friday.

Data from December 11 to December 14 showed the highest number of mendicants rescued were recorded in Quezon City at 194.

Of those arrested in Quezon City, 110 of them are Aetas while 59 others are Badjaos, mixed of children and adults.

Metrowide, a total of 197 beggars and street children were rescued , with 71 adults and 126 children.

Some of the rescued mendicants were warned, turned over to Department of Social Welfare and Development and their respective barangays, the NCRPO said. Ella Dionisio/DMS