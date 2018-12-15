Malacanang assured on Friday there will be no whitewash in the investigation over the arrest of the son of Bureau of Corrections Director General Nicanor Faeldon.

Faeldon's namesake eldest son was among those nabbed in a police anti-drug operation in Naga City.

"We assure that there will be no whitewash on the ongoing investigation in adherence with the Administration's firm resolve to curb illegal drugs in the country," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Nicanor Faeldon Jr. was arrested along with four others in a raid in the house of Russel Lanuzo Bermudo, father of the former's girlfriend.

Police said Bermudo's house in Barangay Mabolo was a known drug den.

Faeldon said that he would not meddle in the investigation as he vowed to resign from office if proven that his son is taking drugs.

Panelo hailed Faeldon for his stance over the apprehension of his son.

"The Palace likewise commends BuCor chief Faeldon for taking a principled stand of distancing himself from the investigation, for letting police authorities do the job of probing said incident, and for offering to resign once the allegation is proven true," he said.

The younger Faeldon would undergo a drug test and would be charged for visiting an alleged drug den.

Faeldon used to be the head of the Bureau of Customs. He resigned following the controversy ove the P6.4 billion illegal drug shipment from China last year.

President Rodrigo Duterte who still trusts Faeldon appointed him as deputy administrator of the Office of Civil Defense and then transferred him to BuCor when its head Ronald dela Rosa, former chief of the Philippine National Police, quit to run for the Senate in the May 2019 polls. Celerina Monte/DMS