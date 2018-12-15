Bureau of Corrections chief Nicanor Faeldon vowed to resign from if his arrested son in Naga City is proven involved in illegal drugs.

"If my son is involved in any drug activity even just a user, I will immediately resign from my post," Faeldon said in a TV interview.

"And hunt him down and kill him. I will not tolerate that," he added.

In a buy-bust operation Friday morning in Naga, police said one of the arrested suspect is Nicanor Faeldon Jr., 32 years old.

Faeldon said he will not help his son and will not interfere in the investigation

"(The) Truth will come out on what really happened. Let the investigation go uninterrupted. I don't want to interfere with that. In fact I said, if he's involved, I will resign immediately," he said.

According to the BuCor chief, around six months ago, his son went to Bicol where his girlfriend lives to go back to school.

"He is a working student in Ateneo de Naga. He is working hard . I know he is not capable of doing such," Faeldon said.

"I don't think he uses it. but that's not for me to say," he said.

Faeldon said the subject of the search warrant is the father of his son's girlfriend.

In a report, Chief Superintendent Arnel Escoba-- Bicol region police head, said the implementation of search warrant against businessman Russel Lanuzo Bermudo alias Bubbles happened around 5am at San Miguel St., Barangay Mabolo in Naga City.

Four suspects were arrested, including Faeldon's son, after they recovered seven heat sealed transparent plastic sachet of suspected shabu. Ella Dionisio/DMS