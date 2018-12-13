At least 159 people, of which 81 are minors, were rescued by Metro Manila cops after National Capital Region Police Director Guillermo Eleazar ordered the implementation of the Anti-Mendicancy Law of 1978.

As of Tuesday, a report from Eleazar showed the bulk of these persons who were rounded up came from Quezon City with a total of 156.

Eleazar said police are not arresting people asking for alms in the street but rescuing them so they can be brought to a shelter or be sent to their home.

Presidential Decree no. 1563, known as the Mendicancy Law of 1978 under former President Ferdinand Marcos, established an integrated system for control and eradication of mendicancy, providing penalties, appropriating funds and other purpose.

"I don't plan to enforce it per se. We will not arrest them, we will rescue them," he said.

The bulk of the rescued individuals were Aetas (102) and Badjaos (40) composed of adults and children. Police brought the 142 persons to the Jose Fabella Center in Mandulyon to be taken cared of.

Police brought 14 to their respective barangays for counselling.

Three, who were rescued by the Northern Police District, were warned not to do it again. Ella Dionisio/DMS