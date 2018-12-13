The Bacoor City prosecutor ordered the release of Rey Casambre, a member of the peace panel of the National Democratic Front (NDF) in its talks with government and his wife Patricia released on Tuesday.

Casambre and his wife were arrested on Dec. 2 by a police-military team along Molino Boulevard. Charges for violating the comprehensive firearms and ammunition regulation act and illegal possession of explosives were filed by police against the Casambres.

Johnny Umrong, the city prosecutor, said in his resolution while "alleged hand grenade, caliber.45 pistol, laptop and electrical cord were placed inside the dashboard compartment" of Casambre's Toyota Vios, these items cannot fit inside the compartment.

"This preposterous allegation of complaints must be further investigated as the alleged objects cannot fit inside said dashboard compartment considering that Toyota Vios has a small dashboard compartment where only a small ipad can be accommodated," Umrong's resolution said.

Umrong ordered the regional chef of jail warden of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, NCR field unit to release the Casambres "unless the latter individuals are being held for some other lawful cause/s."

But Patricia said after they were released at 4:30 pm, her husband had to remain in jail as he has a warrant of arrest for murder and attempted murder issued by a judge in Davao Oriental.

Casambre was the fourth NDF peace consultant arrested by police and military. DMS