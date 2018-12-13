Malacanang welcomed on Wednesday the approval of Congress to further extend martial law and suspend the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus in Mindanao.

The Senate and the House of Representatives, in a joint session, granted President Rodrigo Duterte's request for the extension of the proclamation of martial law and the suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus in the entire Mindanao starting January 1 until December 31, 2019.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said this was a "positive development."

"We thank our lawmakers for sharing the Executive's view that the extension is purely intended for the general welfare and well being of the people of Mindanao," he said in a statement.

"Rest assured that the fundamental rights and liberties of our citizens shall at all times be respected and that our uniformed services shall act strictly within the confines of their mandate," he added.

Panelo reiterated that there is a need to further extend martial law after it expires on December 31 as public safety demands decisive action from the President.

He said it is Duterte's primordial mandate to protect and serve the people.

"It is our shared responsibility to ensure the integrity of our nation, the security of our people and the sustained growth and development of Mindanao. With the continuation of martial law and the suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus, we expect to achieve substantial progress in addressing the persisting rebellion in Mindanao, as well as promoting the overall security and peace and order situation in the island," Panelo added.

Duterte placed the entire Mindanao under martial law in May last year after the ISIS-linked Maute terrorists started occupying Marawi City.

The fighting between the government troops and the terrorists lasted for about five months, leaving hundreds of people dead and thousands of families displaced. Celerina Monte/DMS