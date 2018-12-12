Eight police officers have been promoted to the next higher rank

In an order given by Malacanang dated December 10 to Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año, it said Civil Service Commission endorsed the promotion of the eight officers with recommendation from the National Police Commission and in conjunction with Republic Act No. 6975.

The highest-ranking promoted officer was Chief Superintendent Daniel Macatlang Jr., deputy director of Philippine National Police Directorate for Plans, who is now a police director.

National Capital Region Police Office Director Guillermo Eleazar congratulated one of his subordinates, the director of Southern Police District, Senior Superintendent Eliseo Cruz, who was promoted to the rank of chief superintendent.

Senior Superintendent Nolasco Bathan, deputy director for operations of the Calabarzon Police Regional Office (PRO-4A); Senior Supt. Ernesto Flores, and Senior Supt. Eugenio Paguirigan were all promoted to chief superintendent.

Supt. Jun Mark Lagare, Supt. Lucilo Laguna Jr., and Supt. Ricardo Villanueva were promoted to senior superintendent. Ella Dionisio/DMS