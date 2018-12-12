Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Tuesday said the accusation of former Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte alleging some official and fastfood chain Jollibee plotting to oust President Rodrigo Duterte are "fake news".

"The first time that I saw that posting I say its a fake news, i still maintain that's a fake news," Lorenzana said in a press briefing after the handover of the three Balangiga bells by the US to the Philippines in Villamor Air Base.

In a Facebook post said to have been deleted, there were reported screenshots of an Excel file that allegedly showed an "Anti Administration Group" plotting an "Oust Duterte Movement" led by Vice President Leni Robredo.

Aside from Robredo, Paolo allegedly named some prelates, including one who passed away, former Vice President Jejomar Binay, Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, former Chief Justice Hilario Davide Jr., detained Senator Leila de Lima, Senator Risa Hontiveros, former Cabinet officials under the Aquino administration, and Jollibee as the plotters. Ella Dionisio/DMS