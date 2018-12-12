President Rodrigo Duterte ordered on Tuesday new Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Benjamin Madrigal to ensure success of a new civilian-led approach in addressing communist insurgency as embodied in Executive Order No. 70.

Duterte made the directive during the AFP change of command and its 83rd anniversary held at Camp Aguinaldo headquarters in Quezon City.

"General Madrigal, you are now tasked with the responsibility of preserving peace and ensuring order as we shift to this new approach," he said in a speech.

EO 70 contained the new approach, creating the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

"From the military-centric approach that gave us our recent successes against the communist movement, we now shift to a new civilian-led approach that will tap other government agencies and other private sector in bringing basic services and other development interventions that will address the root cause of the communist movement," Duterte said.

"The Filipino people count on the AFP to remain steadfast in its mission to defend our land and preserve the peace in our communities. Let us not fail them," he added.

Madrigal replaced Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr. who retires on Wednesday as he reaches 56 years old.

In the same speech, Duterte said Galvez will assume the post of his peace adviser.

"By the way, before I forget, General Galvez will join the Cabinet next week as the Secretary of the Peace Process Office. I think he is the ninth military man to join my government," he said.

Galvez has replaced Jesus Dureza who quit following the alleged corruption in his office allegedly involving his subordinates. Celerina Monte/DMS