President Rodrigo Duterte is open to visiting the United States but waiting for a more "meaningful" trip to do so, Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez said on Tuesday.

"Well, I think the President is amenable to it except that we obviously need to- he wants to more over think on how he can have a substantial trip or something more meaningful," Romualdez told The Daily Manila Shimbun after the handover ceremony of Balangiga Bells in Villamor Air Base, Pasay City.

Romualdez said Duterte will very likely go in US before year 2019 ends.

"Hopefully sometime before end of next year," he added.

According to Romualdez, free trade agreement, military alliances, procurement of equipment's such as helicopters will be possibly the basis of Duterte in visiting the US.

Romualdez said the president is "very happy" the bells will be back to its rightful owner which is the town of Balangiga in Eastern Samar.

Romualdez said Duterte is "very grateful" to the US government for working to return the three Balangiga Bells to the Philippines.

"Of course he is very grateful to the United States, especially (to) President (Donald) Trump and Secretary (of Defense James) Mattis for working in the return of this bells but perhaps, we could have something more substantial other than him going to the United States to thank both President Trump and Secretary Mattis," he said.

Romualdez said the return of the Balangiga Bells "is very significant because the relationship between the Philippines and US has come to a new chapter once again."

"I hope many of our fellow Filipino here and all over the world are proud of this moment," said Romualdez. Ella Dionisio/DMS