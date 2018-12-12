The three Balangiga Bells seized by American soldiers at a town in Samar during the Philippine-American War returned after 117 years finally arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday.

The United States Air Force C-130 landed in Villamor Air Base in Pasay City around 10:30 am which came from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan.

The ceremony started with US and Philippines soldiers removing the bells, measuring from 2.2 feet to 2.5 feet from two crates. The bells were inspected by officials led by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim.

Lorenzana and Kim signed the Certificate of Transfer and Acceptance before delivering their speeches.

According to the two officials, this ceremony closed a "painful" chapter between the US and Philippines history.

Lorenzana said the bells "symbolize" something precious and important to both countries.

"Therefore, there is no need to belabor or to argue on who was wrong and who was right but it is safe to say that these bells have come to symbolize a painful episode in the history of both the Philippines and the United States," Lorenzana said.

"This symbolize the courage and patriotism of the soldiers, those acts we would like to perpetuate with these bells. And now they are home, they are going back to where they belong," he added.

Kim, in his speech, said the decision of the US government to return the bells "reflects the strong bonds and mutual respect between our two nations and our peoples".

"It demonstrates our determination to honor the past and the sacrifices made together by Filipinos and Americans and it heralds our bright future as friends, partners and allies," he said.

"The bells of Balangiga are now in the Philippines where they belong. Secretary Lorenzana, please take them to the people of Balangiga and to the church of San Lorenzo," said Kim.

The bells will be open for public viewing from 8 am to 5 pm at Philippine Air Force museum before it will be returned to Balangiga town in Eastern Samar on morning of December 15.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia Joseph Felter reiterated this event is a 'recognition' of the relationship between the two countries.

"Today is a great recognition- to make sure that we treated our allied partner like the Philippines with respect they deserved and to invest in the future of this great relationship as it go along," Felter said in an ambush interview.

In a press conference after the ceremony, Kim said both governments worked hard to make "today a reality" though it took a long time because of important issues between Americans and Filipinos.

"This is a relationship of peoples of two independent sovereign nations and of mutual respect. And I think all of those things were important factors in our decision to return the bells to the Philippines," Kim said.

Lorenzana said it took them a long time convincing the people of Wyoming to return the bells but through US Secretary of Defense James Mattis the return was made possible.

"Now remember that when I was in States, we were working for this as well and we've talked to the veterans. Some of them agreed to return (the) bells (but) others do not and one time the entire veterans group there agreed to return the bells- but then the governor of Wyoming disagreed. So it's a matter of time actually before somebody could go there and persuade them and that's in the person of Secretary Mattis," he explained.

Malacanang, in a statement, expressed gratitude to all those who worked "tirelessly and selflessly" for the return of the bells.

"This unprecedented gesture is well appreciated and will surely forge a stronger and more enduring relationship between the two long-time allies and friends as we finally close a tragic chapter in the two countries’ shared history," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said.

Panelo said President Rodrigo Duterte's strong political will and unquestionable dedication in asserting the rights of the country and its people contributed to this historical event.

"Many have tried but it is our President’s strong political will and unquestionable dedication in asserting the rights of our country and its people which significantly contributed to this event coming into fruition. As we move forward in our history, we hope that the bells of Balangiga will become constant reminders of our people’s gallantry, heroism, and strong sense of national pride," he said.

"As we recall this dark page of our history, let the world know that our race will not allow itself to be subjugated by any foreign power and we Filipinos will always assert our sovereignty against those who will attempt to subvert it," he added.

During his 2017 State of the Nation Address, Duterte made a personal appeal to the US government to return the bells as it is owned by the Philippines. Kim clarified that many people have brought out this issue for a very long time.

"I have heard some of President Duterte's comments about the past but I think he has very strong views. He often voices those voice but I really think, you should look at our decision to return the bells. Let's look at the- it's really much more than just one president, because of one demand," Kim said.

Other officials present in the handover ceremony were: Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Philippine Ambassador to US Jose Manuel Romualdez, Presidential Communication Secretary Martin Andanar, Senator Aquilino Pimentel III, Senator Richard Gordon, Northern Samar Rep. Raul Daza. Ella Dionisio/DMS