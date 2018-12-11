An alleged member of the New People's Army (NPA) last Saturday was killed in an encounter with government troops in Agusan del Sur.

Captain Aldim Viernes, civil military operations officer of the 26th Infantry Battalion, said soldiers were conducting focused military operation at km 27, Barangay Mahayahay, San Luis when they encountered armed men said to be from Guerrilla Front 88 of North Central Mindanao Regional Command (NCMRC) around 7 am.

The 30-minute encounter resulted in the death of a certain Alias Kilyan, leader of Giyang Pampulitika (Political Guide) who recruits indigenous people and children in the area.

Lieutenant Colonel Romeo Jimenea, commander of the 26th IB Battalion, said pursuing leaders are their first priority as "they are the root of propaganda and lies of the communist group".

After the firefight, the rebels fled towards unknown direction leaving their firearms.

Recovered were rifles, bullets, revolver, grenades, personal belongings and documents. Ella Dionisio/DMS