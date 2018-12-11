Three gun-running suspects were killed in a buy-bust operation at Baseco compound, Manila Monday morning, police said.

An initial report from Ermita Police Station 5 said the leader of the group was Robert Pagtaluna alias Oteb while two were unidentified.

The report said elements from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and Ermita police conducted firearms inspections and buy-bust operation at Block 1, Gasangan, Baseco Compound, Port Area. This resulted in a shootout after suspects sensed they were dealing with police officers.

"Suspects opened fire towards the direction of pursuing apprehending officer but missed," the report said.

After a chase the suspects were cornered, which led to the death of the suspects.

Recovered from the crime scene were a motorcycle without plate number, a caliber .45 pistol, a 9mm pistol, a caliber .22 revolver, a caliber .38 revolver, a hand grenade, unidentified number of sachets of suspected “shabu,” and several live and empty shells.

Authorities said the Oteb gunrunning group allegedly sell firearms in Metro Manila. Ella Dionisio/DMS