12月11日のまにら新聞から

Duterte names Arroyo's daughter as chair of National Museum board

［ 90 words｜2018.12.11｜英字 ］

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed the daughter of former President and now Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo as chairperson of the board of trustees of the National Museum of the Philippines.

Evangelina Lourdes Bernas has replaced Ramon del Rosario Jr., according to an appointment paper dated December 6, but released on Monday.

Bernas is the only daughter of Arroyo and husband Jose Miguel Arroyo.

Duterte also named Yusop Jimlani as presidential adviser on local extremist groups concerns, with the rank of undersecretary.

He will be under the Office of the President. Celerina Monte/DMS