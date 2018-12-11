President Rodrigo Duterte warned on Monday politicians running for the 2019 elections from terrorizing the voters, saying they would be arrested.

In a speech in Bulacan, Duterte also reminded the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) not to take sides.

"And one thing also is that we are observing the election period. I would like to remind everybody in government, everybody, especially the Armed Forces, including the police: Do not take sides. Either for or against my party, don't meddle," he said.

"Don't campaign and do not favor any candidate, whatsoever. That is the mandate of the Constitution and we will stick by it," he stressed.

Duterte added that he would not allow candidates from terrorizing people and from bringing many armed security personnel.

"Whether we are allies in government, you are my party mate or you are a political opponent, do not terrorize, do not intimidate. Do not create fear in the voters. I am telling you frankly, from Jolo to Abra," Duterte said.

"If you do that I'll be the one to go to you and arrest you and I'll be the one to pull you. I will tie your neck on the side of the airplane wheel...I will fly the airplane, son of a b****," he said.

"Don't do it under my time. I don't like it. Do it some other time but not here. Do not ever, ever terrorize or harass a Filipino voter," he said.

Duterte said the politicians should allow people to vote for their candidates.

"That’s the will of the people is the will of God...you might not like him but if it’s a free will, it’s the choice of the people, do not mess it up," he added.

He said he has been hearing reports about some candidates going around with so many police escorts.

"I’m ordering now the PNP, the Armed Forces, you stick to the rule of two security in uniform. Two security only because three would be --- according to the Alunan doctrine, three is a private army," he said.

If a candidate has three or more government security escorts, he said the latter should be disarmed and brought to the police station.

As to the candidates who are getting several police escorts due to fear for their lives, Duterte said they should not run.

If the politicians are enemies of the communist New People's Army, he told them to just fight the rebels.

But if they are supporters of NPA, in jest, he said then they would just be ambushed. Celerina Monte/DMS