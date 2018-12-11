President Rodrigo Duterte has created a National Task Force to end local communist armed conflict and directed the adoption of a national peace framework.

Executive Order No. 70, which Duterte signed on December 4, underscored the need for a "whole-of-nation approach" to address the root causes of insurgencies, internal disturbances and tensions and other armed conflicts and threats.

"To ensure comprehensive orchestration of related peace efforts and initiatives of national government agencies, local government units and various sectors of civil society, there is a need to formulation a National Peace Framework anchored on the Whole-of-Nation approach, which shall include, among others, a mechanism for local peace engagements or negotiations and intervention that is consistent with constitutional integrity and national sovereignty, responsive to local needs, and sensitive to realities on the ground," the EO read.

Under the Whole-of-Nation approach, Duterte said the government shall prioritize and harmonize the delivery of basic services and social development packages in conflict-affected areas and -vulnerable communities, facilitate societal inclusivity, and ensure active participation of all sectors of society in the pursuit of the country's peace agenda.

Last year, Duterte terminated the formal peace talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front due to rebels' alleged continued commission of atrocities and extortion activities.

The government is also asking the court to declare the CPP-NPA as terrorist organizations.

Under the EO, the task force shall be headed by the President, and the National Security Adviser as vice-chair.

The members include the secretaries of the Departments of Interior and Local Government, Justice, National Defense, Public Works and Highways, Budget and Management, Finance, Agrarian Reform, Social Welfare and Development, and Education; Directors General of the National Economic and Development Authority, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority; Presidential Advisers on Peace Process, and for Indigenous People's Concerns; chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines; Director General of the Philippine National Police; chairperson of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples; Secretary of Presidential Communications Operations Office; and two representatives from the private sector.

Except for the private sector representatives, the members may designate an alternate, with a rank not lower than an Assistant Secretary, to represent their respective offices in the Task Force, provided that the alternate must be fully authorized to decide on hehalf of the members.

The private sector representatives, with a term of one year each, shall be appointed by the President upon the recommendation of the Task Force.

The Task Force shall be assisted by the National Secretariat to be headed by an Executive Director.

The initial funding requirements for the implementation of the Order shall be charged against existing appropriations of member-agencies of the Task Force and such other approrpiate funding sources as the DBM may identify, and when necessary, the Contingent Fund.

The succeeding year's appropriations for the National Secretariat shall be included in the budget proposal of the OP.

The Task Force shall be rendered functus officio upon the accomplishment of the purposes for which it was created or unless sooner dissolved by the President. Celerina Monte/DMS