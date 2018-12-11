Malacanang has expressed confidence no conspiracy to oust President Rodrigo Duterte would succeed as government forces and many Filipinos have been supporting him.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the statement on Monday following the accusation of presidential son, former Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, that some individuals and groups led by Vice President Leni Robredo were behind the plot to oust Duterte.

He defended Paolo, who will run for Congress in the 2019 polls, for coming out with such list, which the presidential son posted on his Facebook page, but was later removed.

"First, we are not privy to the list issued by the former vice mayor. Number two, the President always respects the freedom of expression. And the vice mayor ? then - may have some reasons for issuing such a list, we do not know," Panelo said in a press briefing.

Paolo reportedly posted screenshots of an Excel file that allegedly showed an "Anti Administration Group" plotting an "Oust Duterte Movement."

Aside from Robredo, he reportedly named some prelates, including one who already passed away, former Vice President Jejomar Binay, Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, former Chief Justice Hilario Davide Jr., detained Senator Leila de Lima, Senator Risa Hontiveros, former Cabinet officials under the Aquino administration, and Jollibee, among others.

Asked if anyone has the capacity to oust Duterte, Panelo said, " Given the popularity rating of the President, no coup or for that matter conspiracy will succeed. The PNP (Philippine National Police) and the military are in support of the President, as well as the majority of the Filipinos."

He also advised those who felt aggrieved by Paolo's accusation could refute the allegation or file libel case against the younger Duterte.

"When you, for instance, accuse somebody of committing a crime, that’s part of freedom of expression. Now, provided you do not violate the law; because if you do, then you are subject to libel laws," said Panelo, who is also the chief presidential legal counsel.

Robredo has branded as irresponsible Paolo's "Oust Duterte Movement" list. Celerina Monte/DMS