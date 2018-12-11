Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Monday morning posted bail of P96,000 at Pasay City Regional Trial Court for libel cases filed by former Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte against him.

Accompanied by Southern Police District Director Senior Supt Eliseo Cruz, the camp of Trillanes arrived at RTC Branch 118 sala of Presiding Judge Rowena Nieves Tan.

Tan ordered the lifting of warrant of arrest issued by Davao City RTC Branch 54 Judge Melinda Alconcel-Dayanghirang for his four libel cases last week.

Trillanes posted P24,000 for each case filed by former Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte.

"Accordingly, the Warrant of Arrest dated 07 December 2018 issued against the said accused is hereby 'lifted' and 'set aside'," Tan said in her order.

National Capital Region Police Director Guillermo Eleazar, in a statement, said the court decided to waive the senator's booking process.

"Police Senior Supt Cruz appeared at the court to provide the police component of the voluntary surrender of Senator Trillanes before the court, such as the regular fingerprinting and booking processes," he said.

"In this instance however, the court decided to waive the booking processes," he added.

The court also withdrew the "Urgent Ex-parte Application for the Issuance of Precautionary Hold Departure Order" preventing Trillanes from leaving the country.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ordered the Bureau of Immigration to allow the senator to leave the country as long as there is no hold departure order issued by any court.

“My instruction to the Bureau of Immigration is clear: If there is no HDO issued by any court, let Senator Trillanes travel abroad,” Guevarra said in a text message.

Trillanes is set to leave the country from December 11, 2018 to January 12, 2019 to attend various meetings and activities.

Paolo Duterte filed a libel complaint against the senator who allegedly said that he and his brother-in-law, Manases Carpio, husband of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, were involved in the corruption and extortion of Uber. Ella Dionisio/DMS