The Philippine government is advancing human rights despite criticisms and complaints filed against President Rodrigo Duterte in the International Criminal Court due to his bloody war on illegal drugs.

This was the message of Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea as the country joins the global observance of the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on Monday.

"Indeed, our celebration of seven decades of the UDHR reflects our confidence that we are advancing human rights in a manner that truly values and responds to the needs of Filipinos," he said.

Under Duterte's era, he said the government further human rights, which reflects the theme "Protecting Human Lives, Uplifting Human Dignity, and Advancing People's Progress!"

"To protect the lives of the innocent law-abiding citizens of the country, this administration remains unrelenting in its crusade against criminality, corruption, terrorism, insurgency, and the proliferation of illegal drugs that destroy families and the future of the young," Medialdea said.

"In all these, the rule of law is upheld as the guilty are brought before the bar of justice," he added.

The Philippines was the first signatory to the UDHR, he noted, citing that since then, the country has signed eight of its core treaties, incorporated them in domestic laws and polices, and made them part of governance.

As what could be an "affirmation of our accomplishments," he said the Philippines has been elected to its fifth term as a member of the 47-strong United Nations Human Rights Council.

Medialdea said the Duterte government is resolute in uplifting the dignity of every Filipino.

He cited the implementation of various programs for the Filipinos, including the most vulnerable and marginalized groups.

Two complaints for Duterte's alleged crimes against humanity have been lodged before the ICC.

Duterte has vowed not to allow ICC to have jurisdiction over him as he insisted that the Rome Statute, which created the court, was void ab initio due to failure of publication in the country.

Almost 5,000 people have been killed in the anti-drug operations of the government since Duterte assumed office in June 2016. Celerina Monte/DMS