The three Balangiga Bells are in a US base in Okinawa, Japan as it heads to the Philippines on Tuesday.

In a photo release by US Embassy in Manila on Monday, the three crated bells arrived at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa.

US Embassy in Manila spokesperson Molly Koscina said the bells are expected to arrive before noon on December 11.

Koscina said the US government is very proud this event is taking place.

"The return of Balangiga Bells is an opportunity to close a chapter and move forward, looking to the future of an enduring & important alliance between the United States & the Philippines," she said in a press briefing.

"It’s deep and it’s important. (Return of the bells) is just another piece of evidence to show how much we value this partnership," she added.

The three bells were seized by American soldiers in Balangiga town, Samar as booties in 1901 during the Philippine-American war.

Koscina said the meeting between Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and US Defense James Mattis in October last year was pivotal for the return of the Balangiga bells.

"Of course, the bells came up in that meeting. That same day, Secretary Mattis met with President Duterte, and he (Mattis) committed that it is his personal intent to do all he could do to return the bells," she added.

She said a replica will be made in the US to replace the bells.

Malacanang said the bells will be returned to Samar on December 15. Ella Dionisio/DMS