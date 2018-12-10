A joint session of Congress is set on Wednesday, with the House of Representatives likely to approve President Rodrigo Duterte's request to extend martial law in Mindanao for one more year.

Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo said the House of Representatives is awaiting the formal request from

Duterte on the matter.

“If it comes to our Chamber, I will recommend that we pass it,” said Arroyo.

A joint session of Congress granted the government's request to impose martial law in Mindanao last year until December 31 2018. In May 2017, Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao after the Maute-Abu Sayyaf Group laid Marawi to a siege which lasted until November.

Majority Floor Leader and Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando Andaya, Jr. said: “If the President will ask for it, then chances are it shall be given,” said Andaya.

“The concurrence will be expedited if the military and the police will renew their commitment to respect the constitutional rights of every individual in the territory covered by the declaration,” he said.

“The inputs and views of the congressmen from Mindanao, who represent the people directly affected, will carry much weight during the deliberations,” said Andaya.

Minority Leader and Quezon Rep. Danilo Suarez said he supports extending martial law in Mindanao.

“We’ve seen no shooting, but it does not mean that Mindanao is safe from the recurrence of terrorism similar of that Marawi crisis. The police and military analyze and understand the situation and let’s give that (martial law extension) option to them. I urge my colleagues to adhere to their request,” said Suarez. DMS